PEJ: 'X Factor' Is Top Twitter Topic

Fox's X Factor was

the No. 1 topic on Twitter for the Week of May 14-20, according to the latest Project

for Excellence in Journalism New Media Index.

That was driven by the Twitter feeds of singers Britney

Spears and Demi Lovato after they were announced as two new judges on the

singing competition. Twitter users were "overwhelmingly supportive of the

show," said Pew, which bases that on analysis of all public tweets.

No. 2 on Twitter was a tweet from Lady Gaga, followed by the

Trayvon Martin shooting, NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett and a tweet

about humorist Oatmeal's comic on why inventor and alternating current pioneer

Nikola Tesla was the greatest geek who ever lived--and Edison wasn't.

The Pew index is based on all public tweets as analyzed by

TweetMeme and Twitturly.