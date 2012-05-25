PEJ: 'X Factor' Is Top Twitter Topic
Fox's X Factor was
the No. 1 topic on Twitter for the Week of May 14-20, according to the latest Project
for Excellence in Journalism New Media Index.
That was driven by the Twitter feeds of singers Britney
Spears and Demi Lovato after they were announced as two new judges on the
singing competition. Twitter users were "overwhelmingly supportive of the
show," said Pew, which bases that on analysis of all public tweets.
No. 2 on Twitter was a tweet from Lady Gaga, followed by the
Trayvon Martin shooting, NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett and a tweet
about humorist Oatmeal's comic on why inventor and alternating current pioneer
Nikola Tesla was the greatest geek who ever lived--and Edison wasn't.
The Pew index is based on all public tweets as analyzed by
TweetMeme and Twitturly.
