PEJ: Google, Facebook Are Future of News Delivery

Move over CNN, ABC and New

York Times, Google and Facebook could be calling more of the shots in news

delivery if a new study is any indication.

The fundamental challenge to journalism may be that it is no

longer in charge of its own destiny in a digital world that has introduced a

new layer of complexity and new players on whom traditional media have become

dependent.

That is according to a copy of an overview for the annual

Project for Excellence In Journalism

State of the News Media Report, which was released Monday morning. The eighth

annual report includes an analysis of eight main media sectors and is based on

both data collected from various sources and original work including content

analysis in-house and by outside experts.

That new layer of players includes ad networks, device

makers, content aggregators and software engineers, the majority of whom will

know more about their audience than the news organizations. "That is a

major structural problem," PEJ says.

Which means that the Googles and Facebooks are going to have

a growing role in how news is disseminated.

"In the digital space," says the report, "the

organizations that produce the news increasingly rely on independent networks

to sell their ads. They depend on aggregators (such as Google) and social

networks (such as Facebook) to bring them a substantial portion of their

audience. And now, as news consumption becomes more mobile, news companies must

follow the rules of device makers (such as Apple) and software developers

(Google again) to deliver their content. Each new platform often requires a new

software program. And the new players take a share of the revenue and in many

cases also control the audience data."

That is because in a world of exploding content choices, the

future belongs to those who can gauge interest and behavior and target content

and ads. "That knowledge - and the expertise in gathering it -

increasingly resides with technology companies outside journalism," which

suggests traditional media should try to bring that expertise in-house if they

want to continue to control their output. NBC, CBS and Forbes are among those

who have launched their own ad exchanges, for example, "tired of sharing

revenue and having third parties take their audience data."

Among the report's major takeaways include that, for the

first time in a decade, all three cable nets lost median audience in 2010, with

only the Web growing as a news platform.

Among the other key trends the report identifies are:

1) "The news industry is turning to executives from

outside," in part as a response to that new layer of expertise outside the

traditional newsroom management and partly because increasingly owners are from

the outside as well in the form of private equity investors.

2) "Less progress has been made charging for news than

predicted, but there are some signs of willingness to pay."

3) "If anything, the metrics of online news have become

more confused, not less." Both news and entertainment content face the

same challenge of coming up with new ways to measure new media audience and ad

effectiveness as they try to connect the dots (or dotcoms) between content

delivery and dollars. The study points out that comScore numbers are sometimes

double or triple those of Nielsen.

4) "Local news remains the vast untapped

territory." The report suggests that, at least in the nonprofit sector

online, "no one has yet cracked the code for how to produce local news

effectively at a sustainable level." [B&C

editor's note: it remains one of the economic drivers for local TV

broadcasters, however].

5) "The new conventional wisdom is that the economic

model for online news will be made up of many smaller and more complex revenue

sources than before."

6) "The bailout of the car industry helped with the

media's modest recovery in 2010," as did the Supreme Court. Auto

advertising jumped 77% in local television, for example, and the High Court's

decision to allow direct corporate and union funding of campaign ads (the

Citizens United case) helped boost ad spend on local TV to $2.2 billion in the

midterm elections, a new high.