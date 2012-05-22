PEJ: Facebook IPO Draws More Skeptics Than Believers

Online irony alert: Between May 14 and 20, 12% of the online

conversation about the Facebook IPO on one online outlet was about the value of

the company being "overhyped" while only 7% was about it being

"highly valued." That outlet: Facebook.

Still that was better than Twitter, where 22% was about it

being overhyped while only 6% was about it being highly valued. That is

according to a Project for Excellence in Journalism report.

On blogs, the spread was closer, with 13% overhyped and 8%

highly valued.

According to PEJ, the report is based on Crimson Hexagon

software analysis of several million blogs, all public Twitter posts and a

random sample of public Facebook posts.