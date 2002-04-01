Pegasus wins OK for Tallahassee TV pair

Pegasus Communications Corp. will own two Tallahassee, Fla., TV stations, even though the

market doesn't contain enough separately owned TV outlets to justify a duopoly,

the Federal Communications Commission said Monday.

Pegasus won a waiver to buy WFXU(TV) from KB Prime Media LLC under the agency's

"unbuilt station" policy, which allows an operator to add another station if the

second outlet's original licensee was unable to construct the facility.

Typically, duopolies are permitted only when eight separate TV voices would

remain postmerger, but the WFXU sale was permitted because Pegasus funded the

station's construction in 1997.

Democratic FCC commissioner Michael Copps opposed the waiver, arguing that

Pegasus has not demonstrated that WFXU would not have been built without the

company's help.

Pegasus already programmed WFXU under a local marketing agreement, and it also

owns WTLH(TV).

Pegasus agreed to pay $251,000 for WFXU in

September.