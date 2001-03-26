Pearson spring cleaning?

Brian Harris, Pearson Television North America's CEO, was ousted, and others in the game-show-rich studio's development ranks could be out soon, sources said last week. That follows the previous departure of Richard Eyre, the director of strategy and content for Luxembourg-based RTL Group, Pearson's parent company.

Tony Cohen was named chief executive officer of RTL Group Production and will take on much of Eyre's responsibilities, including oversight of Pearson Television North America. Cohen, who formerly ran Pearson's U.S. division, is expected to arrive in Los Angeles within the next several weeks and unveil the companies' strategies.

Pearson Television North America recently canceled long-running Baywatch and has struggled to make headway on the syndication front. Pearson made a splash at NATPE with action hours Colosseum and Lean Angle but, shortly after the convention, yanked Colosseum as a prospect for next fall. Now it has also given up on Lean Angle.