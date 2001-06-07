Pearson plots layoffs

Pearson Television unveiled plans to lay off 15 to 20 U.S.-based administrative and marketing staff members shortly.

The move coincides with Pearson's recent management shakeups, arguably playing into its slowish development activity. These corporate changes include the exit of Pearson, North America CEO Brian Harris, who had headed up the company's U.S. offices in New York and Los Angeles. Apparently, with Harris now gone, many of the Los Angeles-based people that were reporting under him were no longer needed.

A company statement indicated staff reductions were made where those positions "could be more efficiently handled out of the company's New York or London offices." Casualties of Pearson's reorganization already include Matt Loze, William Lincoln and Sara Rutenberg, past domestic heads of production, operations and business affairs, respectively.

Harris was essentially replaced by New York-based Catherine Mackay, deputy CEO of Pearson TV North America and CEO of Pearson Television International and Enterprises. Mackay reports to Tony Cohen, installed in March as a top executive within Pearson's European-based parent RTL. Based in London, Cohen also serves as CEO of Pearson, North America. Still based in Los Angeles is David Lyle, recently promoted to Pearson North America's president of entertainment.

- Susanne Ault