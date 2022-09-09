Pearl TV Teams with Software Maker iWedia to Streamline ATSC 3.0 Integration into Android TV Devices

ATSC 3.0 coalition Pearl TV has partnered with iWedia, a division of Belgian video middleware developer Zappware, to offer NextGen TV-centric system-on-a-chip solutions to companies making smart TVs and other streaming devices powered by Google's Android TV OS.

“Android TV is one of the most versatile operating systems in existence, powering smart televisions and streaming boxes for nearly a decade,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, in a statement sent to Next TV a day later than most other competing B2B news outlets.

“With a loyal, tech-savvy and content-loving consumer base, this platform enables Android TV manufacturers to onboard quickly and accelerate their introduction of compelling NextGen TV consumer features with sophisticated SoC technology powered by iWedia," Schelle added.

Pearl TV is the coalition of broadcast company's leading the industry's transition to ATSC 3.0, aka NextGen TV, the first major tech overhaul for broadcast receivers since 1996,

According to Pearl TV, there are currently around 110 ATSC 3.0-capable smart TV models available at retail, offered by Hisense, Sony, Samsung and LG starting at $599.

“NextGen TV has proven to be one of the fastest growing new technologies introduced to consumers and this partnership with Pearl TV opens up a seat at the table for Android TV manufacturers,” said Hans-Juergen, CEO of iWedia. “We are proven pioneers in Android TV, recently surpassing six million operating system deployments, and we’re thrilled to partner with Pearl TV and help manufacturers who want to streamline and accelerate their introduction of products with this cutting-edge broadcast technology.”