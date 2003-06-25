Pearl returns to ABC Sports

Mike Pearl is returning to ABC Sports as senior vice president and executive

producer with responsibility for all production and on-air presentation of ABC

Sports programming.

Most recently, Pearl was VP and executive producer at Turner

Sports, which he joined in 1995.

Before that, he was at CBS Sports, where he served as coordinating producer

from 1988-1995.

He was a producer at both the Albertville and Lillehammer Olympic Games.

The 15-time Emmy Award-winner was at ABC Sports from 1980-1988, where he

produced a number of Super Bowls, as well Monday Night Football and

the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.