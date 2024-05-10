Peacock's 'Ted' Coming Back for New Season
Seth MacFarlane-produced comedy series gets second season renewal
Peacock will bring back its Seth MacFarlane-produced comedy series Ted for a second season.
The streaming service said in a social media post that the show, which follows the exploits of a talking, foul-mouthed stuffed bear and his high school friend, will return for a sophomore campaign, although no premiere date was announced. The series is a prequel to the popular Ted movie franchise starring Mark Wahlberg.
The first season, which debuted this past January, finished as Peacock's most-watched original series, according to Nielsen numbers provided by the streaming service.
Apparently @WhatTedSaid already ran out of beer money so he's making more episodes.Season 2 of #ted is coming to Peacock.
Starring in the series are MacFarlane as the voice of Ted, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.
Ted is executive-produced by MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.