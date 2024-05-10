Peacock's 'Ted' Coming Back for New Season

Peacock will bring back its Seth MacFarlane-produced comedy series Ted for a second season.

The streaming service said in a social media post that the show, which follows the exploits of a talking, foul-mouthed stuffed bear and his high school friend, will return for a sophomore campaign, although no premiere date was announced. The series is a prequel to the popular Ted movie franchise starring Mark Wahlberg.

The first season, which debuted this past January, finished as Peacock's most-watched original series, according to Nielsen numbers provided by the streaming service.

Apparently @WhatTedSaid already ran out of beer money so he's making more episodes.Season 2 of #ted is coming to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/vvd6Pc7oRFMay 9, 2024

Starring in the series are MacFarlane as the voice of Ted, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.

Ted is executive-produced by MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson.