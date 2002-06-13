Trending

Peacock on your PDA

By

NBC is bringing new meaning to the term 'small screen.'

NBC is teaming up with Palm Pilot/Pocket PC content delivery company Mazingo
Network Inc. to promote the NBC's fall schedule on handheld personal digital
assistants (PDA).

A free download of Mazingo's software (www.mazingo.net) will allow PDA users
to access video clips from NBC's five new shows --In-Laws; Hidden
Hills; Good Morning, Miami; American Dreams; and
Boomtown -- on five NBC 'channels.'

Mazingo delivers its PDA content over 1,300 channels that include full-length
movies, TV shows, radio shows, newscasts and more.

It's the first such partnership between Mazingo and a TV
network.