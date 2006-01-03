Peacock Turns Online Weather Vane

A little more than a year after NBC got into the TV weather game, the network is taking its forecasting online. As B&C first reported Dec. 5, the broadcaster’s NBC Weather Plus digital weather channel now has a companion Web site.

The site, which launched Tuesday, features local forecasts from NBC’s 14 owned-and-operated stations. On TV, Weather Plus is a partnership between NBC and its affiliates and the network says affiliates will launch the online version over the next several months.

The Web site, NBCWEatherplus.com, offers national and local forecasts, video, live radar, and shots from the various NBC stations. Users will also be able to watch a live stream of the on-air product.

NBC Weather Plus debuted in November 2004 and is carried on stations’ digital broadcast channels and on local cable systems. Currently, 90 NBC stations have launched Weather Plus affiliates, reaching 75% of the country and 15 million digital cable households.

