Peacock to Debut ‘Noughts + Crosses’ in September

Peacock has set a Sept. 4 premiere date for its adult drama series Noughts + Crosses, the streaming service said Monday.

The six-episode drama series follows the love story of two young adults in an alternative world in which the racial power structure is flipped, Peacock said. The series, adapted from British author Malorie Blackman’s young adult book series, showcases the mixed-race relationship against a backdrop in which history happens in racial reverse.

Noughts + Crosses, which stars Jack Rowan, Masali Baduza, Jonathan Ajayi and Helen Baxendale, is executive produced by Participant and Rock Nation.