Peacock Struts Again on Comcast Logo
The NBC peacock, missing from the broadcaster's insignia for
more than a year, has found a new place to roost atop the corporate logo of
majority partner Comcast Corp.
Comcast, which controls 51% of the NBC Universal
partnership, unveiled the new logo Monday.
NBCUniversal dropped the peacock, which had been in various
iterations identified with the NBC network since its inception, in late 2011.
The company said in a statement the decision to include the iconic bird with a
modern font for the Comcast name on the new logo melds the concepts of media
and technology. The move comes in time for Comcast's 50th
anniversary next year.
The new logo will gradually replace the old logo on Comcast
service trucks, service bills and print and television ads. The company will
continue to use the Xfinity
brand -- which it launched in 2010-- for its cable television, voice and
data products.
