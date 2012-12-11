Peacock Struts Again on Comcast Logo

The NBC peacock, missing from the broadcaster's insignia for

more than a year, has found a new place to roost atop the corporate logo of

majority partner Comcast Corp.

Comcast, which controls 51% of the NBC Universal

partnership, unveiled the new logo Monday.

NBCUniversal dropped the peacock, which had been in various

iterations identified with the NBC network since its inception, in late 2011.

The company said in a statement the decision to include the iconic bird with a

modern font for the Comcast name on the new logo melds the concepts of media

and technology. The move comes in time for Comcast's 50th

anniversary next year.

The new logo will gradually replace the old logo on Comcast

service trucks, service bills and print and television ads. The company will

continue to use the Xfinity

brand -- which it launched in 2010-- for its cable television, voice and

data products.