Peacock samples hip-hop

Five NBC-owned stations will begin airing Hip-Hop Nation: Notes from the

Underground, a music and lifestyle show, for 13 weeks beginning this Saturday,

following Saturday Night Live, on KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; WRC Washington, D.C.;

WTVJ Miami; and WCMH Columbus, Ohio.

The half-hour show, produced by Zoom Culture Inc., began airing on NBC's WNCN in

Raleigh-Durham, N.C., last November, averaging a 3 household rating and 9 share through

the first six weeks, according to Zoom, and prompting the wider test.

If the 13-week experiment succeeds, Zoom may attempt to syndicate it through

NBC Enterprises, the network's syndication arm.

Universal Records is the presenting sponsor. It gets three 30-second

commercials during the program, and it will provide guest acts. Other sponsors include

The Coca-Cola Co.'s Sprite and new urban fashion line a Ched-da.

The fast-paced show highlights hip-hop music from clubs around the nation,

using MTV: Music Television-like video techniques and young videographers.

"It has an authentic voice, and that's what we were looking for," Zoom

CEO Marty Lafferty said.