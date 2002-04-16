Peacock samples hip-hop
Five NBC-owned stations will begin airing Hip-Hop Nation: Notes from the
Underground, a music and lifestyle show, for 13 weeks beginning this Saturday,
following Saturday Night Live, on KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; WRC Washington, D.C.;
WTVJ Miami; and WCMH Columbus, Ohio.
The half-hour show, produced by Zoom Culture Inc., began airing on NBC's WNCN in
Raleigh-Durham, N.C., last November, averaging a 3 household rating and 9 share through
the first six weeks, according to Zoom, and prompting the wider test.
If the 13-week experiment succeeds, Zoom may attempt to syndicate it through
NBC Enterprises, the network's syndication arm.
Universal Records is the presenting sponsor. It gets three 30-second
commercials during the program, and it will provide guest acts. Other sponsors include
The Coca-Cola Co.'s Sprite and new urban fashion line a Ched-da.
The fast-paced show highlights hip-hop music from clubs around the nation,
using MTV: Music Television-like video techniques and young videographers.
"It has an authentic voice, and that's what we were looking for," Zoom
CEO Marty Lafferty said.
