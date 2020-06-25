Peacock Releases Trailers for ‘Brave New World,’ ‘The Capture' and Seven Other Original Shows (Video)
Series will launch with Comcast/NBCU’s new SVOD service July 15
Dolling out a little much-needed Soma into our dreary summer of intractable public health crisis and racial division, Comcast and NBCUniversal have released trailers for nine original shows that will debut with the national launch of new streaming platform Peacock on July 15.
Also read: Comcast’s Peacock: Everything You Need to Know About the New Streaming Service Created From Traditional TV’s Winning Recipe
NBCU published loglines for its Peacock originals back in mid-May. But here's a little video for each of these shows, starting with the latest adaptation of British author Aldous Huxley's seminal dystopian novel classic, Brave New World.
