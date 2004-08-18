Peacock Pushes Pride, Hawaii

New NBC shows Father of the Pride and Hawaii will get the network's biggest post-Olympic Games push, with both shows scheduled to air multiple times between Sept. 1-8.

That should come as little surprise to Olympics viewers, given the amount of promotion those two shows have received during the games.

In addition, the third iteration of Last Comic Standing, in which the comics from the first two rounds face each other, will get an hour-and-a-half premiere on Monday, Aug. 30, following the season premiere of Fear Factor.

Last Comic Standing will move to its regular Tuesday 8 p.m. time period Aug. 30. Father of the Pride will premiere following that episode, and then air again on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 9:30 and on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8.

Hawaii will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 8, with a bonus episode airing five days later on Monday, Sept. 6.

The show will then settle into its regular Wednesday 8 p.m. slot. With Last Comic Standing kicking off earlier than originally planned, the Heather Locklear-Blair Underwood starrer LAX won't premiere until Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 p.m.

NBC's Thursday night premieres on Sept. 9, with Joey, The Apprentice and a sneak preview of Medical Investigation on the slate.

