Peacock Promotes Promoters

NBC has elevated Deborah Thomas to VP, entertainment publicity, and Liza Rindge-Peterson to VP, prime time series and longform publicity.



Thomas, who will report to EVP Rebecca Marks, will be responsible for taking charge of NBC's Entertainment dvision publicity efforts. Rindge-Peterson, who will report to Thomas, will oversee all of the network's prime time comedy, drama and unscripted series, as well as longform programs.

Rindge-Peterson replaces Thomas, who had been VP of prime time and alternative series since July 2004. For her part, Rindge-Peterson had most recently served as VP, daytime programs, specials and longform publicity, since July 2004.