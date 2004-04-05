Peacock Preps for Summer

Like CBS, NBC is sticking with a tried-and-true reality slate to keep summer hot.

Returning to NBC's schedule are Bruce Nash's For Love or Money and Who Wants to Marry My Dad as well as Jay Mohr's Last Comic Standing.

A new addition to NBC's summer reality slate is GRB's Last Action Star, which was announced last year but hasn't made its way on to the network until now.

NBC also will debut sitcom Come to Papa, starring comedian Tom Papa, on Thursday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m., behind the lead-in of final summer reruns of Friends on the network.

For Love or Money launches with a two-hour premiere Monday, June 7, at 9 p.m. Last Comic Standing shows up the following night, also with a two-hour premiere, this one at 8 p.m.

The next week, Who Wants To Marry My Dad opens on Monday, June 14, at 10 p.m.; Next Action Star begins to shine Tuesday, June 15, at 8 p.m. That show culminates with the winners starring in a two-hour movie, tentatively titled Hit Me. The movie will be produced by top action producer Joel Silver and is set to air on NBC August 11 at 9 p.m.

NBC will bridge its summer season with the 2004 Summer Olympics, airing August 13-29, and then immediately kick off its fall season in early September.

