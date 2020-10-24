Peacock Premium to Stream Live Rugby Content

Upstart streaming service Peacock will add live Rugby games to its lineup of entertainment programming starting in November.

The 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season will debut Nov. 20 on the $4.99 per month Peacock Premium service, according to the channel. The franchise officially moves from NBC Sports Gold’s 'Rugby Pass' to Peacock Premium, along with several other rugby-themed program offerings, including coverage of the Six Nations Rugby Championship.

Peacock on Saturday will air Fourth round action of The Six Nations Rugby Championship -- which resumes this weekend after being postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic-- including the Ireland-Italy matchup, said the service.

Along with Rugby, Peacock Premium will offer other live sports programming including Premier League soccer, a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage; U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and Ryder Cup golf; plus the Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.