Peacock Premium to Stream Live Rugby Content
Gallagher Premiership Rugby season moves to streaming service from ‘Rugby Pass’
Upstart streaming service Peacock will add live Rugby games to its lineup of entertainment programming starting in November.
The 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season will debut Nov. 20 on the $4.99 per month Peacock Premium service, according to the channel. The franchise officially moves from NBC Sports Gold’s 'Rugby Pass' to Peacock Premium, along with several other rugby-themed program offerings, including coverage of the Six Nations Rugby Championship.
Peacock on Saturday will air Fourth round action of The Six Nations Rugby Championship -- which resumes this weekend after being postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic-- including the Ireland-Italy matchup, said the service.
Along with Rugby, Peacock Premium will offer other live sports programming including Premier League soccer, a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage; U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and Ryder Cup golf; plus the Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.
