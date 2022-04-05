Peacock Poaches Netflix's Shannon Willett, Names Her New CMO

Filling out the upper ranks of (somewhat) recently appointed President Kelly Campbell's executive team, Peacock announced two key hires Tuesday:

Shannon Willett will leave her marketing post at Netflix to become the NBCUniversal streaming service's first CMO; and veteran content exec Brian Henderson, who worked under Campbell at Hulu, was named executive VP of programming. Both executives will report directly to Campbell.

Willett worked at Netflix for six years, most recently as VP of global marketing strategy.

“Shannon is a fantastic strategic marketer with an incredible portfolio of brand-defining, best-in-class global campaigns, and her expertise will be critical to Peacock’s next phase of growth," Campbell said in a statement.

Henderson lasted six years and eight months at Hulu, most recently as senior VP of SVOD content programming and partnerships.

"And as a pioneer in the evolution of streaming content, Brian will be invaluable as we continue to expand our content offering and establish Peacock as the top general entertainment streaming service in the market," Campbell added.