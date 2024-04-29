Peacock Hikes Price $2 Ahead of Paris Summer Olympics

NBCUniversal is raising the price of Peacock for the second time in two years by an additional $2.

The increase will take effect on July 18th for new customers — ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics on July 26 — while current subscribers will not see the price hike until August 17.

Peacock Premium will rise in price from $5.99 a month to $7.99, or $79.99 annually, and Premium Plus will increase from $11.99 a month to $13.99, or $139.99 per year.

The price increase will be the second hike in as many years for Peacock, after the streaming company raised prices by an additional $1 a year ago.

As part of its first quarter earning results last week, Comcast revealed that Peacock had grown its paid subscriber count by three million from January to March, bringing its total number to 34 million customers.

“Looking ahead, our content offering provides such great value proposition that we should have some real pricing power over time,” Comcast president Michael Cavanagh said on the company’s earnings call. Cavanagh also noted that Peacock was “in an enviable position relative to our peers to invest organically and aggressively.”