Peacock, DreamWorks Extend Pact

DreamWorks TV has reupped with NBC Universal for three more years. Its previous pact was two years. According to the new contract, DreamWorks will give NBC U first look at any TV projects, while NBC U will cover DreamWorks' overhead.



In fact, DreamWorks TV's production offices will move back to the NBC Universal lot. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will continue to run the operation and Jonathan Berry stays as its top development executive.

DreamWorks TV has two broadcast projects going on the air this fall, both at NBC—the animated Father of the Pride and boxing show The Contender, the latter in partnership with Mark Burnett and Rocky star Sylvester Stallone.

It also is producing Rescue Me, with Sony Pictures Television, for FX; and Into the West, a limited series for TNT with Steven Spielberg.