Peacock Cancels Flagship Series ‘Brave New World’

Launched nationally in July as a kind of hybrid free-ad-supported and subscription streaming platform, Comcast/NBCUniversal’s Peacock appears to be safely aloft.

But not all the big original shows that it debuted with it over the summer have been successful.

Case in point: Deadline Hollywood reports that Peacock will not bring original series Brave New World back for a second season.

Also read: Peacock Picks Up Most New Streaming Subscribers

“There will not be Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock,” Peacock said in a statement provided to Deadline. “David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We’re grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future.”

An adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic dystopian novel is produced by studio UCP, which will reportedly shop the series around for alternative distribution.

It’s not only Peacock’s first major cancellation, it’s the first big one ssince Susan Rovner joined NBCUniversal earlier this month as chairman of entertainment content, overseeing programming for television and streaming.

NBCU and UCP’s production partner on the show, Amblin Entertainment, first agreed to adapt the show back in 2015, before Peacock was even conceived.