Peacock Adds D.C. Correspondents
NBC News has named two new Washington correspondents.
Tom Costello will cover the transportation beat, replacing Robert Hager, who retired last year. Costello has been a New York-based correspondent for the network since April 2004.
Kevin Corke, a New York correspondent since August 2004, will be a general assignment reporter.
Both men are graduates of the University of Colorado, Boulder. Coincidence. Yes, says an NBC spokeswoman, but she added that, she, too, was a graduate of the school (maybe it's something in the water).
