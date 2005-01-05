Peacock Adds D.C. Correspondents

NBC News has named two new Washington correspondents.

Tom Costello will cover the transportation beat, replacing Robert Hager, who retired last year. Costello has been a New York-based correspondent for the network since April 2004.

Kevin Corke, a New York correspondent since August 2004, will be a general assignment reporter.

Both men are graduates of the University of Colorado, Boulder. Coincidence. Yes, says an NBC spokeswoman, but she added that, she, too, was a graduate of the school (maybe it's something in the water).