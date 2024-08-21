Peacock Added 2.8 Million Signups During the Olympics, Research Company Says
The uptake compares to 3 million signups the NBCU subscription streaming service received for its AFC Wild Card exclusive back in January, according to Antenna
NBCUniversal accumulated 2.8 million signups for Peacock during the recently completed Paris Summer Olympics, averaging 398,000 enlistments a day during the first week of the Games, a 5.6 times increase vs. the previous eight weeks, according to research company Antenna.
The performance compares to the 3 million Peacock sign-ups measured by Antenna when the platform exclusively hosted an NFL AFC Wild Card playoff matchup in January between the eventual Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.
Some of those customers ended up churning away quickly, with Peacock reporting a loss of around 500,000 subscribers in the second quarter.
Antenna also measured 3.4 million signups for Paramount Plus just before and during the Super Bowl in February.
On average, Peacock has commanded 16% share of premium SVOD gross customer additions over the prior 12 months. In July 2024, Peacock drew 29% share of all gross additions in the category, Antenna said.
