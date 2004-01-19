Peabody Names Four New Judges

Four new members of the Peabody Awards board of judges have been named.

They are



• Radio-Television News Directors Association President Barbara Cochran

• Rebecca Leet, author and president of Rebecca Leet & Associates

• Yuen-Ying Chan, founder of the University of Hong Kong’s Journalism and Media Studies Center and

• Ron Simon, curator of TV for the, Museum of Television & Radio.

The 16-member board is rotated periodically to “insure a variety of viewpoints.”

The awards recognize “distinguished achievement and meritorious public service by stations, networks, producing organizations and individuals.”