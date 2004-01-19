Peabody Names Four New Judges
Four new members of the Peabody Awards board of judges have been named.
They are
• Radio-Television News Directors Association President Barbara Cochran
• Rebecca Leet, author and president of Rebecca Leet & Associates
• Yuen-Ying Chan, founder of the University of Hong Kong’s Journalism and Media Studies Center and
• Ron Simon, curator of TV for the, Museum of Television & Radio.
The 16-member board is rotated periodically to “insure a variety of viewpoints.”
The awards recognize “distinguished achievement and meritorious public service by stations, networks, producing organizations and individuals.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.