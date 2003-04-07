Peabody Likes WGBH-TV Best

The 62nd Annual Peabody Award winners were announced last week, with noncommercial WGBH-TV taking top honors with four statues.

Cable networks took home a total of nine awards, public TV stations eight, commercial broadcasting networks and stations eight, and noncommercial radio three. International radio and TV organizations won three.

In addition to HBO's three awards—for Six Feet Under, The Gathering Storm

and Def Poetry Jam—other cable winners were CNN's Terror on Tape

about the al-Qaeda terror network, Court TV for The Interrogation of Michael Crowe, Showtime for Bang, Bang You're Dead, TNT for Door to Door, ESPN for The Complete Angler

and BBC America for Almost Strangers.

Commercial-station winners were WISN-TV Milwaukee for a story on smoke detectors that children can often sleep through in the event of a fire, KPRC-TV Houston for a story about roadblocks to the use of the DNA of military members involved in criminal cases, and WFAA-TV Dallas for a bogus drug sting.

Three of the five broadcast-network awards went to shows whose fate had come into question. Two went to ABC's Nightline, which, for a while, wasn't sure whether it would be replaced by David Letterman (it wasn't), and CBS's 9/11

documentary, which had been criticized before its March 2002 airing as too much too soon (Peabody's conclusion appeared to be that it wasn't).

Fox's Boston Public

was honored for an episode about the "n word," and NBC was cited for Boomtown.

The awards will be given out May 19 at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Barbara Walters hosts, and A&E will carry the ceremonies sometime in June.

The other winners: