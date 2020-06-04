Peabody Awards Cancels L.A. Ceremony

The Peabody Awards ceremony, previously set for June 18 in Los Angeles, has been cancelled due to ongoing challenges regarding live events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without an in-person ceremony, winners of the awards -- intended to honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019 -- will be announced next week. On Monday, June 8, the Career Achievement Award will be announced and the remaining award winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 10.

A month ago, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced 60 nominees for 30 awards. For more, see the awards website.