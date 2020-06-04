Peabody Awards Cancels L.A. Ceremony
By B+C Staff
Award winners to be announced June 8 and 10
The Peabody Awards ceremony, previously set for June 18 in Los Angeles, has been cancelled due to ongoing challenges regarding live events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even without an in-person ceremony, winners of the awards -- intended to honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019 -- will be announced next week. On Monday, June 8, the Career Achievement Award will be announced and the remaining award winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 10.
A month ago, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced 60 nominees for 30 awards. For more, see the awards website.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.