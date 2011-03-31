Peabody Award Winners Announced

The winners for the 70th Annual Peabody Awards were announced Thursday, and it featured a record 39 recipients.

The Good Wife, Justified and Men of a Certain Age all received honors. Sherlock: A Study in Pink, BBC's 21st century update of the classic literary character, and Degrassi, the longest-tenured youth drama, received awards as well. HBO saw its made-for-TV movie Temple Grandin and World War II miniseries The Pacific honored.

For documentaries, winners included Spike Lee's If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't Rise, a take on New Orleans five years after Hurricane Katrina and Magic and Bird: A Courtship of Rivals; both aired on HBO. ESPN's 30 for 30 series continued its lengthy list of accolades with a Peabody. Wonders of the Solar System with Brian Cox also was a recipient.

"The

Peabody Awards were established with deep respect for the critical role

played by electronic media in contemporary society and culture," said

Peabody Awards director Horace Newcomb. "The annual announcement of the

recipients continues in that spirit to recognize work that sets the

highest standards for the media industries."

The awards ceremony will take place May 23 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.