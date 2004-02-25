PBS Stations Launching HD Channel

PBS has set Monday, March 1, for the launch of its PBS HD Channel, a 24/7, all-HDTV, all-the-time offering.

The service says that at launch, at least 50 stations will offer the channel, with more on the way.

The channel joins PBS’ digital offerings PBS Kids Channel and cable VOD version, PBS Kids on demand, as well as distance learning service PBS YOU (Your Own University).

Among HD Channel’s initial offering will be workhorse HD showpiece, Chihuly Over Venice, a documentary on the artist, and a Nova program on tornado chasers, "Hunt for the Supertwister."

HD Channel replaces PBS’ HD loop, which has essentially consisted of a test feed of repeats of a few HD programs.

The new channel is fully packaged, featuring a mix of new and library product. HD and widescreen versions of shows including Nature, Nova, Great Performances, Masterpiece Theatre and new drama American Family will simulcast with their analog versions on PBS, then repeat during the following week on HD Channel.