PBS station airs NYC news channel

WNYE New York, a PBS station in Brooklyn, ran the feed of Time Warner Cable's NY1 News channel during the weekend, providing the cable network with a chance to reach off-air viewers.

Steve Paulus, NY1 senior vice president and general manager, says that WNYE called the cable network looking to air the network's coverage while it was commercial free. NY1 has run commercial free since last Tuesday at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per day, according to Paulus. He says the network expects to run commercials on Wednesday.

"We need a return to normalcy and revenues as well as get a break from providing news coverage at all times," adds Paulus.

He also says the station's planned move into a new facility on Manhattan's lower west side in October will most likely be delayed given recent events. - Ken Kerschbaumer