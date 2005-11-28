PBS' Sprout Grows Taller

Cox has agreed to carry Sprout, the ad-supported preschool network created by PBS Kids, Sesame Street, Hit Entertainment and Comcast. With the addition of Cox’s 6.2 million subscribers, Sprout will now reach more than 18 million subscribers.

Sprout is a two-part package consisting of a linear cable channel and a video on-demand service. The linear channel launched Sept. 26. The on-demand service was rolled out last spring with 50 hours of English-language programming and five hours of Spanish-language fare.

The channel programs in thematic blocks organized around the time of day – upbeat shows in the morning, soothing series at night – using top shows from its libraries including Bob the Builder, Sesame Street and Teletubbies. It runs about two minutes of commercials each hour, at the beginning or end of programs.