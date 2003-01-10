PBS slates Colonial House
PBS is preparing for a third round of its own brand of reality TV.
The programmer is casting for Colonial House, in which participants
will live in a 17th-century colony on the East Coast for five months,
eating colonial foods, wearing the clothing of the day and using tools from the
time.
The producers -- Thirteen/WNET in New York and Wall to Wall Television Ltd. -- will
cast several families and individuals to live as colonists and one to act as
governor.
The show will air in eight parts in 2004, PBS said Thursday.
Prior to Colonial House, the producers have collaborated on The
1900 House and Frontier House, also for PBS.
