PBS slates Colonial House

PBS is preparing for a third round of its own brand of reality TV.

The programmer is casting for Colonial House, in which participants

will live in a 17th-century colony on the East Coast for five months,

eating colonial foods, wearing the clothing of the day and using tools from the

time.

The producers -- Thirteen/WNET in New York and Wall to Wall Television Ltd. -- will

cast several families and individuals to live as colonists and one to act as

governor.

The show will air in eight parts in 2004, PBS said Thursday.

Prior to Colonial House, the producers have collaborated on The

1900 House and Frontier House, also for PBS.