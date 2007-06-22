PBS' SeeMore Teaches Kids Sun Safety

PBS' SeeMore's Playhouse is joining forces with Major League Soccer, the American Academy of Dermatology and the show's producers Safety4Kids on a summer educational tour about proper sun care.

The show’s title character, SeeMore the Safety Seal and his pal Harry the Hippo will travel to 26 Major League Soccer games this summer with an inflatable playhouse to dole out safety tips and sunscreen, and offer kids the option to be “safety scouts” who promote safe living in their communities.

Emmy-winning SeeMore was designed by Safety to use original music to teach preschool-age kids about how to live safely. Season two of the puppetry/animation show debuts on PBS affiliates across the country in September.

Major League Soccer is teaming with the production company through its league-wide community outreach initiative MLS W.O.R.K.S.

“Safety4Kids is dedicated to helping children make choices that keep them healthy and safe, all the while having a laugh-out-loud good time,” says Safety4Kids President, Tom Blair. “Teaming up with Major League Soccer is such a rewarding partnership for us because we are now able to educate more children on safety while they enjoy one of their favorite pastimes."