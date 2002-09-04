PBS pulls content from Web site
Historical content was pulled off the Web site for a PBS documentary
related to Sept. 11 amid outcries from Israeli and American Jewish groups that
the information was pro-Palestinian.
The Web site for Sept. 4 program Caught in the Crossfire, following three Arab Americans
after Sept. 11, is maintained by the Independent Television Service and attached
to PBS' own site (www.pbs.org).
But it wasn't
the objections that prompted ITVS to remove the information, according to company spokeswoman Lois Vossen.
'We pulled it down because the show was not about the history of [the Middle
East] region. It's about Arab Americans living in the New York area after Sept.
11,' she said.
