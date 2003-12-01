PBS Plans Holiday HD Loop

For HDTV owners, the PBS HD loop of programming is both a blessing and a curse. The nearly continuous offering produced by PBS member stations provides the only over-the-air signal that has HD content 24 hours per day, making it ideal for HD demos or for the need to get an HD fix at 3:30 a.m.

After a few days or weeks, though, the viewer has seen all the content at least once, most likely multiple times. As a result, expect PBS’ HD viewers to be happy next week when the monotony ends Dec. 8.

PBS will offer new content (much of it holiday-based) and begin testing a system that will eventually lead to more fresh programming from PBS HD next year.