PBS' 'NOVA' Series 'The Fabric of the Cosmos'

Human eyes have rarely-or never-seen the phenomena of the universe, but digital animator and visual design studio Pixeldust Studios and PBS will unveil some of its mysteries Nov. 2 with a four-part Nova series entitled The Fabric of the Cosmos, based on the book of the same title by physicist Brian Greene. Pixeldust created more than 1,000 animations and effects to convey visual metaphors for concepts like the bending, twisting and rippling of "empty space" and the inner workings of subatomic particles. Every single shot was storyboarded first and then approved by Greene for accuracy. In some cases, three or four versions were created to find the best combination of beauty and preciseness. Click below to view a preview and view photos from the series.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDHOLAACYv0[/embed]