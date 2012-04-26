'PBS NewsHour' Names Tom Kennedy Managing Editor/Digital News

The PBS NewsHour has tapped Tom Kennedy as its new managing editor/digital news. In the new post, Kennedy, who has more than 35 years of experience in print and online journalism, will oversee the newscast's online operations.

Kennedy, who currently teaches photo editing, including multimedia editing, and visual journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, will begin work at the NewsHour in June.

"Tom is a great addition to the NewsHour team," said Linda Winslow, executive producer of PBS NewsHour. "This job calls for a creative journalist with editorial and management skills, and Tom is that person. I'm confident that not only will he ensure that all NewsHour-produced digital material -- text, video, social media -- meets the NewsHour's strict editorial standards, but that he will further develop multimedia skills and creativity throughout our staff."

Earlier, Kennedy was the managing editor for multimedia at washingtonpost.com, where he developed its multimedia section, and created the first documentary video team to produce stories for an American newspaper-based website.

Prior to that he was director of photography at the National Geographic Society.

He also worked as deputy graphics director at the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he directed two projects that earned Pulitzer Prizes for feature photography and worked as a photojournalist at The GainesvilleSun (Fla.) and The Orlando Sentinel Star (Fla.)

Over the years, the announcement also noted that "he has created, directed, and edited visual journalism projects that have earned Pulitzer Prizes, as well as Emmy, Peabody and Edward R. Murrow awards."