PBS names CFO
Barbara Levy Landes, vice president, business planning at AOL Broadband Service
Group in Dulles, Va., will join PBS in Alexandria, Va., as VP and chief financial officer
effective March 17.
Landes succeeds Cindy Gertz, who left PBS in June 2002.
In the interim, the CFO duties have been split between Denise Wise,
controller and assistant treasurer, and chief operating officer Wayne Godwin.
Landes will focus both on internal financial performance and, as chief
strategic-planning officer, assess new revenue streams.
Landes is no stranger to broadcast finance. From 1989 through 1994, she was senior VP, finance and operations for WWOR-TV New York and, for part of that
time, CFO and treasurer of parent Pinelands Inc.
She has also had financial posts at NBC and CBS.
