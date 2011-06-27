PBS Launches New Digital Media Education Platform

PBS has teamed with producing stations WGBH Boston, WNET New York, and KET (Kentucky Educational TV) and 31 other noncommercial stations on a new service, PBSLearningMedia.

The digital media educational service will be free to teachers, their students and families. It will include both library material from PBS and donated material from the National Archives, the Library of Congress, NASA, National Science Foundation, NIH, Department of Education, and NPR.

The content represents the work of over 1,500 producers and more than 14,000 resources according to PBS, including video, audio, apps and lesson plans.

A customizable version of the platform will be available this fall, with Texas PBS the first out of the blocks in collaboration with the New York Times this summer.