PBS Kids Sprout Adds Four Staffers

PBS Kids Sprout, a 24-hour on-air, on-demand and online service targeted to preschoolers and their parents, has tapped Eileen Diskin as VP of marketing. Her new duties include leading a team in creating cross-promotional opportunities for advertisers, along with devising strategies for consumer, affiliate and interactive marketing.

Diskin comes to Kids Sprout from Comcast Cable, where she served as senior director, national brand management.

In addition to Diskin, Kids Sprout has named three new directors. Denice Dicarlo has been tapped as director of accounting, Jenni Glenn is director of public relations, and Annie Rex becomes director of interactive.

Dicarlo comes from Comcast Corp.’s accounting department, where she was manager of accounting and reporting controls.

Glenn was most recently director of communications for the Miss America Organization.

Rex comes to Kids Sprout with over 10 years of experience at different interactive agencies including Omnient, eBay and Comcast.