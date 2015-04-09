PBS Kids Picks Up ‘Ready Jet Go!’

PBS Kids announced Thursday it will premiere 3-D animated series Ready Jet Go! in the winter of 2016.

Ready Jet Go! is aimed at kids ages 3-8 and focuses on learning astronomy and Earth science. The show features two neighborhood kids as they explore the solar system with their new neighbors, who are aliens.

“PBS Kids aims to spark children’s curiosity and excitement about learning,” said Lesli Rotenberg, general manager, children’s media, PBS. “Ready Jet Go! introduces a variety of science concepts through the lens of space exploration, a topic that we know children become interested in starting at a very young age.”

The series was created by Craig Bartlett, who developed Dinosaur Train, and is produced by Wind Dancer Films. The series will include interactive online and mobile content.