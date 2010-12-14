PBS Gets Funding From Gates Foundation

Government budget-cutters may be hungrily eyeing

funds for noncommercial TV and radio, but Bill Gates is investing in the

service.

According to PBS, the Bill and Melinda Gates

Foundation has given it the $500,000 it asked for to produce math-related digital,

interactive content for a New York City Department of Education Project. More

generally, PBS will launch a pilot initiative, the Digital Learning Object

Academy, to encourage noncom producers to create targeted digital educational

resources.

The new in-classroom content will be designed for

sixth graders and its effectiveness measured by an independent research firm.

The Digital Learning Object Academy will launch in

January, with its first order of business soliciting proposals to create the

math digital learning "objects" for the New York school project.