PBS adds more to 'Be More'
PBS is launching a six-month promotion of its "Be More" campaign in parenting
and lifestyle magazines.
The ad buys include Martha Stewart Kids, Nick Jr.,
Oprah, Parenting, Redbook, Essence and
People.
The ad flight -- which begins this month and runs through March -- expands on a
campaign that debuted in July with four on-air image spots.
The creative is being produced by Minneapolis-based One and All, other clients of which include HoneyBaked Ham and Culver's Frozen
Custard.
