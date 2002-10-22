PBS adds more to 'Be More'

PBS is launching a six-month promotion of its "Be More" campaign in parenting

and lifestyle magazines.

The ad buys include Martha Stewart Kids, Nick Jr.,

Oprah, Parenting, Redbook, Essence and

People.

The ad flight -- which begins this month and runs through March -- expands on a

campaign that debuted in July with four on-air image spots.

The creative is being produced by Minneapolis-based One and All, other clients of which include HoneyBaked Ham and Culver's Frozen

Custard.