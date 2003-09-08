PBS, 60 Minutes Are Big News Emmy Winners

PBS won a leading seven news and documentary Emmy Awards last week in a New York presentation that was highlighted by a tribute to 60 Minutes and its executive producer Don Hewitt.

The news Emmys, the domain of the National Television Academy (it's trying to stop calling itself the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences), were spread around by the major broadcast networks: CBS won five, not counting the Lifetime Achievement awards to Hewitt and 60 Minutes correspondents and producers; ABC and NBC won three each; as did NBC sibling MSNBC. Discovery Channel also won three.

CNN, CNBC, HBO, Sundance, TLC won one award each. Fox News Channel doesn't enter the Emmy competition, though its local station WNYW(TV) did, but didn't win. All the awards were for programs that aired in 2002.

Though there was a spate of one-year anniversary news programs about the 9/11 terror attacks, only three of the Emmys went to programs related to the tragedy.

ABC News President David Westin awarded Hewitt and 60 Minutes' past and present correspondents and producers the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award, only the second time the award has ever been given. The first time, last year, honored Roone Arledge, the legendary president of ABC News, who passed away months later.

Hewitt leaves 60 Minutes next June but, last February, signed a decade-long contract to grab another title, executive producer, CBS News. That contract would expire when he's 90.

"It's not all that tough to be tapped for a 'lifetime' award when you've been lucky enough to spend more than half your lifetime in the company of a Walter Cronkite ... an Edward R. Murrow ... an Eric Sevareid ... a Charles Collingwood," said Hewitt.

"Can anyone here think of anything better—at any age—than running a broadcast like 60 Minutes, getting an honor like this, and being married to Marilyn Berger? I told you I was lucky!"

News hosts and presenters included PBS's Bill Moyers, ABC's George Stephanopoulos and ABC News President David Westin. CNN's Paula Zahn was a no show. Former NBC News host Jane Pauley, dressed in a polka-dotted gown, joked that her husband, Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau said "my outfit looked like something the 'Gladiator' might have worn under his armor."

The tribute to Hewitt and the 60 Minutes correspondents included a film montage of Hewitt's early days, and tributes from executives who couldn't be there. Mel Karmazin, Viacom's president and chief operating officer, obviously joking, told Hewitt, "You really are a pain in the ass."

