Payne sues KFOR-TV

KFOR-TV Oklahoma City anchor Tammy Payne has sued her station, hoping to be free of a noncompete clause in her contract in order to look for another job.

Payne asserted that her claim of sexual harassment brought retaliation from news director Mary Ann Eckstein.

The New York Times-owned station had no comment, and it has not yet filed a response.

According to her attorneys, Payne complained that inappropriate remarks were directed toward her and that she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission prior to filing a lawsuit.

Payne is currently in the third year of a three-year contract, earning $92,000 per year.

Under the noncompete clause in her contract, she would have to pay the station damages were she to accept employment within the market for six months.