PayneChairsWICT Board

Kathy

Payne, VP of content acquisition for Cox, has been tapped as the new chair

of the board of directors for Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT).

She succeeds

Ellen East, EVP and chief communications officer of Time Warner Cable, who

becomes immediate past chair and remains on the executive committee.

In

addition, WICT has named five new directors-at-large: Jocelyn Cooley, VP,

human resources, for BET Networks; Samantha Cooper, SVP, content distribution

and marketing, MTV Networks; Aimee Doane, VP of operations, Suddenlink; Gail

MacKinnon, EVP and chief government relations officers, Time Warner Cable;

and Paula Wagner, director, Turner Studios.

Payne has been

with Cox since 1993 and is currently in charge of content negotiations for

100-plus cable nets. She is also a Multichannel

News Wonder Woman, class of 2009,

as was East (class of 2004).