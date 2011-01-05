PayneChairsWICT Board
Kathy
Payne, VP of content acquisition for Cox, has been tapped as the new chair
of the board of directors for Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT).
She succeeds
Ellen East, EVP and chief communications officer of Time Warner Cable, who
becomes immediate past chair and remains on the executive committee.
In
addition, WICT has named five new directors-at-large: Jocelyn Cooley, VP,
human resources, for BET Networks; Samantha Cooper, SVP, content distribution
and marketing, MTV Networks; Aimee Doane, VP of operations, Suddenlink; Gail
MacKinnon, EVP and chief government relations officers, Time Warner Cable;
and Paula Wagner, director, Turner Studios.
Payne has been
with Cox since 1993 and is currently in charge of content negotiations for
100-plus cable nets. She is also a Multichannel
News Wonder Woman, class of 2009,
as was East (class of 2004).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.