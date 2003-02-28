Paxson sells KAPX

Paxson Communications Corp. has agreed to sell, subject to Federal Communications

Commission approval, KAPX-TV Albuquerque, N.M., to Univision Communications Inc.'s TeleFutura Television

Group for $20 million in cash.

The sale, Paxson chairman Lowell "Bud" Paxson said, concludes the company's

successful effort, begun in fall 2002, to sell $100 million in station assets in order to

increase liquidity.