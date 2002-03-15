Trending

Paxson lands Marlins

By

Paxson Communications Corp.-owned WPXM-TV Miami has gotten the rights to 54 Florida Marlins Major League Baseball games from Univision Communications Inc.'s WAMI-TV.

Fox Sports Net Florida is the exclusive broadcast- and cable-rights
holder.

WAMI-TV had held the broadcast rights since 1999, when the station was owned
by Barry Diller's USA Broadcasting Inc.

Diller sold the station group to Univision in December 2000, and Univision
changed the format.

FSN Florida has 96 Marlin games.