Paxson lands Marlins

Paxson Communications Corp.-owned WPXM-TV Miami has gotten the rights to 54 Florida Marlins Major League Baseball games from Univision Communications Inc.'s WAMI-TV.

Fox Sports Net Florida is the exclusive broadcast- and cable-rights

holder.

WAMI-TV had held the broadcast rights since 1999, when the station was owned

by Barry Diller's USA Broadcasting Inc.

Diller sold the station group to Univision in December 2000, and Univision

changed the format.

FSN Florida has 96 Marlin games.