Paxing them in

Pax TV took wing in its first week of the season. The launch of the network's third year averaged a 1.1 NTI rating for its 8-9 p.m. original fare-up 38% from the first week of the season last year. Pax also grew from an average 1 million viewers per night during the first week of last season to 1.4 million this year, according to Nielsen Media Research. Pax, which shows original fare at 8-9 p.m. each weeknight, also grew 32% in adults 18-49 and 30% in adults 25-54. The season premiere of It's a Miracle recorded a 1.2 rating on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Encounters With the Unexplained a 1.1 rating Friday, Aug. 25.